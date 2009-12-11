The Firm Reunion Concert Canceled

loading...

Last night (December 10) AZ, Cormega and Foxy Brown—three quarters of former 90s supergroup The Firm—were slated to to perform at S.O.B.’s in New York City, as part of the DVD release party for the new Ray J flick, Envy.

Fans waited on line yesterday for hours to catch the show to no avail. According to close sources, AZ had plans to bring out Tek from Smif-N-Wessun and producer Easy Mo Bee, in addition to his ex-Firm partners. Yet, the concert was canceled after there was a dispute between the rap vet and the promoter of the show.

XXLMag.com spoke to Larry Gold, the owner of the venue, who assures ticket holders that they will be reimbursed. “95-99 percent of our shows we are dealing directly with either the agent or manager,” Gold explained. “And this is one of those shows that went through a middle party. So we are reaching out to the promoter today to find out really what happened. Sadly to say we are really in the dark.”

The Firm originally consisted of Nas, Foxy, AZ and Cormega, along with production by Dr. Dre and the Trackmasters. Nas' friend, N.Y. MC Nature, replaced Mega for the group’s platinum selling, sole LP, 1997's The Album.

As of press time it is uncertain if the concert will be rescheduled. —Elan Mancini