Jan. 24, 2006: After four albums and numerous sell-out tours, Tha Alkaholiks went their separate ways after releasing their fifth studio project, Firewater, via Waxploitation and Koch Records in 2006.

Tha Alkaholiks, also known as Tha Liks, consist of rappers J-Ro (born James Robinson) and Tash (born Rico Smith) in addition to DJ/producer E-Swift (born Eric Brooks). From 1993 to 2001, the rap trio released four albums filled with party jams, stoner anthems and homages to their favorite malt liquor brands.

In 1993, Tha Liks released their debut album 21 & Over through Loud Records, followed by Coast II Coast in 1995, Likwidation in 1997, and X.O. Experience in 2001. Throughout their careers, they have collaborated with Nas, Busta Rhymes, Xzibit, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Pharrell Williams, Kurupt and many others.

Since Firewater would be their last album together, Tha Liks laid down the funk (thanks to E-Swift's stellar production) and turned up the party jams on their final outing. Standout tracks include the set's first single, "The Flute Song (LaLaLa)," where Tha Liks celebrate their longevity in the rap game, and the rollicking drum-driven track "Chaos," produced by Danger Mouse.

"Knowing Firewater was going to be our last album made us very, very focused," E-Swift told Billboard in 2005, before the album's release. "We knew there was never going to be a second chance and we owed it to our fans to put everything we could into it, right here, right now."

Firewater debuted at No. 38 on the Billboard Top Independent Chart for the week of Feb. 11, 2006.

Although Tha Alkaholiks disbanded in 2006, the group still continue perform at music festivals from coast to coast.

