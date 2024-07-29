Stunna Girl Shows Gruesome Injury After Reportedly Getting Shot in Chest

Stunna Girl is on the road to recovery after recently getting shot in the chest and is showing off her injury on social media.

Stunna Girl Reveals She Was Shot

On Sunday (July 28), Stunna Girl shocked fans after sharing a disturbing photo on her Instagram Story. The photo, which can be seen below, shows a large bloody gash on her chest. In a follow-up photo, she shared the prescription she received for a "gunshot wound."

"It hit above my breast and went out my underpit," she explained in the next slide. "Y'all stop making up stories."

She later thanked those who were concerned. "I love y'all thanks to everyone whos'e reached//reaching out, my family, friends, homies, supporters ect," she wrote. "I knew I was loved but this showed me just how much everybody really loves & rocks fa me. I know y'all ain't letting nun slide n gone paint this mf red bout me!!"

How Did Stunna Girl Get Shot?

Stunna Girl was mum on the details about the shooting or a possible motive. XXL has reached out to Stunna Girl's team for comment.

Stunna Girl made headlines back in April when a fan slapped her butt during a concert in upstate New York, which prompted a wild brawl. The Sacramento, Calif. rapper is currently working on the follow-up to her 2021 album Stunna This Stunna That. She started off the year dropping the YG collab "Stand Up." She most recently put out the single "Pop You" in June.

