Step Into the Studio with SoFaygo and PUMA

From his sonic output to his personal style, SoFaygo is known for pushing the needle. Since he started rapping in 2019, the lionized artist has been turning up to the tune of millions of streams on songs like the Lil Tecca-produced "Knock Knock" and "Off The Map." Sure, those tracks definitively speak to Faygo’s spellbinding melodies and brand of crafting aerial anthems, but they also address his evolution as a creator who gets a rush from reinventing the wheel.

"I feel like when my music changes, my fashion changes, my lifestyle changes," SoFaygo tells XXL on a sunlit spring day in Atlanta at Patchwerk Recording Studios. "It’s a constant evolution in my life, and I’ve been watching it happen over and over again throughout the years of my career." Today, as he steps inside the studio with PUMA and XXL, he adds a splash of contrast to his flamingo-colored locks by equipping his fit with a white Forever Diamond PUMA shirt, black jeans and an all-white pair of PUMA RS-XL Forever Diamond sneakers.​​

The RS-XL kicks include leather layers stacked to increase breathability and comfort while the overlays are crafted to enhance structure and durability. Necessary qualities for a sneaker SoFaygo can wear from the stage to the streets. “They’re very comfortable when it comes to errands, playing sports, performing,” he shares. “And I got on the all whites ’cause they go with every outfit.” The signature formstrip also symbolizes PUMA’s established brand, which is right on point with how Faygo likes to look on a daily basis: “PUMA aligns with me perfectly. They make shoes and clothes that just fit me. I like to get a little wavy with it.”

SoFaygo takes pride in maintaining his individual style, something he does by staying true to himself and dodging the effects of social media, especially when it comes to fashion. “I feel like it’s important to make changes in what you wear and reinvent yourself,” he asserts. “Some swag just gets old.” The RS-XL Forever Diamond is a breath of fresh air in that regard though.

Furthermore, the sneakers hold a message that reminds buyers to be a “diamond in a rhinestone world,” a relatable note that Faygo traces back to his willingness to put something pristine into the ever-evolving landscape of rap music. “In my music, the messages I talk about are more like being happy with doing what you wanted to do and not what they wanted you to do,” he adds. "Now, it’s not waiting for anybody. Because it’s so many people trying to get out music and promote themselves. Everybody’s eyes are watching everything that’s going on.”

With all that in mind, Faygo still stands confident in his position as a trendsetter—on and off the mic. “If you aren’t ahead of the game, then who do they wanna be?” he asks. Already in the lab working on new music, SoFaygo will continue to showcase the marriage between his fashion sense and his artistry. In the meantime, he leaves his fans with the following message: “Forget everything else. Get money, stay focused and keep creating.”

