Slaughterhouse’s Weakest Link

By now I'm sure most of you got a chance to watch Crooked I absolutely black out during a freesyle he apparently kicked during a Slaughterhouse recording session. The funny thing is Crook first played humble - citing Joe Budden, Royce Da 5'9" and Joell Ortiz as the three nicest MCs "from '08" -then just totally spazzed.

But a weakest link? Not likely. Depending who you ask, they'll probably name a different MC as their favorite. I've never been a big Joe Budden fan, but always respected his abilities. I can't even front, though. I've been pretty impressed with Joey as of late. He did his thing on the "Move On" (Slaughterhouse Mix) and went in pretty hard on Saigon, pause on his behalf. As for the others, I've been checking their stuff out for some time now. Royce's "Boom" is still a measuring stick for MCs if you ask me. I may be undecided on who Slaughterhouse's finest is, but one thing I'll say, is the others have yet to drop a "Boom." That's superior lyricism right there.

I'm not sure who's idea it was to form Slaughterhouse, but he's a genius. I don't think it would have worked as well with another quartet. Prior to their union, all four MCs had a substantial presence online, but I can't help but feel like the group has upped their individual profiles as well. Slaughterhouse is doing what the Four Horsemen: Canibus, Killa Priest, Ras Kass and Kurupt should have did back in the late 90s and early 2000s. Aside from that one track on Bis' sophomore album, I don't think they ever released anything. Slaughterhouse has been formed for just a few months and they already have several tracks leaked. Plus they stay in the studio. They really seem to be moving towards a project. That album is gonna be full of songs where they just try to out-rhyme each other. Then Joe will probably talk trash about how he got the best verse on Joe Budden TV. I'm not mad, though. That's hip-hop. I just hope they don't tease us with a few tracks and never come out with a full-length.-Jackpot

