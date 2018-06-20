He's the self-proclaimed new Jason Voorhees (with vengeance). And depending on what day it is, he's Michael Myers on the mic. Ski Mask The Slump God is out here killing it. The 22-year-old Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native is one of the poster boys for the South Florida rap scene, and rightfully so due to his breakneck, breathless flow, multi-syllable-packed rhymes and gritty voice. Last year, he affirmed he'd be the next problem in the game ("These niggas gonna know me") and now, he's spoken his words into existence as a newly minted 2018 XXL Freshman.

Ski, born Stokeley Goulbourne, is a master craftsman when it comes to his music. Aside from his signature delivery, solid bars and fire lyricism, his early sample-driven tracks like "Young Voorhees" (Courage The Cowardly Dog fans, where you at?) resonate soundly with fans and his ability to add his own spin on a classic Timbaland beat (taken from Missy Elliott's "She's a Bitch") has given him his biggest hit to date with "Catch Me Outside"—the song has amassed more than 45 million views on YouTube thanks to its incredible Cole Bennett-directed video and 58 million streams on Spotify. And his newest banger, "DoIHaveTheSause?," is well on its way to achieving similar acclaim thanks to another wavy Cole Bennett-directed visual.

With mixtapes Drown in Designer, YouWillRegret and Beware the Book of Eli out now, collaborations with the likes of the late XXXTentacion and Instagram caption-worthy lyrics aplenty ("I feel like a Gucci ad-lib, brrr"), the Very Rare leader has amassed a cult-like following in just a few short years. By any means, fast or slow, Ski Mask The Slump God, who signed to Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records last year, is taking his career to new heights in 2018.

For his 2018 XXL Freshman freestyle, the Broward County rep goes in for the kill with an alacritous delivery and keen wit, all while flexing his ability to switch up his flow with ease. This is super swag rap. From the jump, Ski gives a nod to cartoon shows like The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy and Ed, Edd n Eddy while flaunting some cowboy-esque antics.



"You and yo', you and yo', you and yo' bitch kinda resemble Billy and Mandy/My bitch like Sandy/’Cause of the cheeks/Rode on my dick and said it was so dandy, yippie kai-yay/I heard Freddie don't fuck with the fizz/Yellow bitches on me like Lemonhead/Running my set like Ed and Edd/And Eddy," he raps.

And in true Doktor Avalanche fashion, he closes out his freestyle with the utmost confidence: "People be like, 'Ski, you be snappaning/Teach me the ways of the Sauce-a King,' hah!" In case there was any doubt, Ski's got the sauce.

Watch Ski Mask The Slump God snap with his lyrical delivery in his 2018 XXL Freshman freestyle below.

