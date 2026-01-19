Shoreline Mafia on Their New Era, Collaborating With Coi Leray and Music Coming in 2026

Shoreline Mafia is in a new era, but hasn't ditched the West Coast energy that's turned their movement into multiple gold records and plenty of songs. Fenix Flexin and Ohgeesy spent last year feeding the fans with a new album and steady work that included streaming success, respected collabs and a Coachella performance, marking their first show together in over five years. Shoreline Mafia connect for XXL's Talk It Up series, powered by DistroKid, to discuss the new music they're working on this year, collaborating with Coi Leray, what's next and more.

The California-based duo represent a small pool of rap groups that still exist in the culture. In 2020, Fenix, 30, and Ohgeesy, 32, dropped their Mafia Bidness album, right in the heart of the pandemic, serving certified slappers like "Bands" and "Perc Popper" that summer. Then the two took a break from Shoreline business to dedicate time to their solo careers. Fenix released four projects, including Fenix Flexin Vol. 1 through 3 and Back Flexin between 2021 and 2024, while Ohgeesy dropped GeezyWorld, GeezyWorld 2, the joint project Trophies with Berner and Geesy's Paid N Full album during 2021 to 2025.

After four years apart, Shoreline reconnected as a duo for their Back in Bidness album last spring, featuring the well-received title track, "Touch Down" and "Back 2 Back." They also strengthened their name with appearances on Coi's "Act Like You Know" and YG's "Hollywood" in 2025. This new era of Shoreline Mafia is going up. "I think the fans are loving it, Ohgeesy says. "We got three gold records in a year."

"The old fans, the day-one supporters, they rock with us the same way that they always have," Fenix adds. "But I will say, it's a whole new generation of fans of people who caught up onto our music within the four years, that didn't even know who people was in the group. They just heard the music of Shoreline Mafia. Now that they putting a face to the music they been listening to, I feel like it brings a lot more excitement to the crowd."

For their Coi collab "Act Like You Know," the two rappers were surprised to find out she had been in tune with their movement for a while. "She said she been f**kin' with Shoreline for a long time," Oghseey shares. "Once we heard the beat, we were like, we doing this for sure. And I feel like she purposely made it with an L.A., West Coast [sound]. Once she said, 'Put it on the dead homies,' I was like, we getting on this." "We heard it and was like, this is the perfect fit," Fenix adds.

Looking into 2026, new Shoreline Mafia music is on the way. They're figuring out the direction they want to go in, but it will definitely include some playa vibes for the ladies and leveling up. "We in that kitchen right," Fenix maintains. "Touching different bases and different emotions, you know what I mean, that we going through that the fans can connect to. And that's all of our growth over the music." "We make some grown and sexy sh*t," Ohgeesy says.

Check out Shoreline Mafia discuss the motion they have in 2026, the new music they're working on, why rap groups are rare these days, connecting with Coi on a West Coast banger and more below.

Watch Shoreline Mafia's Interview With XXL