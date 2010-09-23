Sheka Anderson, Get Your Eagle On [WEB CANDY x Gallery]

REPS: La Place, LA

STATS: 34D-25-38

CAREER HIGHLIGHT: “I’m new to the business, [so] there will definitely be more to come!”

FAVORITE ARTIST: “Nas. He speaks about real issues and he's true to himself—whether anyone else wants to hear it or not.”

FAVORITE VIDEO: “All the ‘Trapped in the Closet’ videos. I know they're old, but they're hilarious! It just gets more and more ridiculous as the story continues!”

DREAM JOB: “I’d love to be in a rock video. Next to rap, rock is what I listen to most. My real dream job, however, is to become a movie director.”

SEX APPEAL: “Aside from the average pretty face and nice body, I have a great personality—cliché, I know. I’m the girl that will spend a couple hours doing my hair and make-up to look good for my date, but I’ll also help you finish a case of Corona while we watch a game! My favorite physical asset is my skin—smooth and lovely.”

TURN-ON: "My ultimate fantasy is to fly to France on a private jet with my man, sipping wine, making love, and cuddling all the way there. I love tall, caramel, or dark-skinned men with facial hair and athletic builds; and guys who know that chivalry isn’t dead.”

SOCIAL MEDIA: @ShekaAnderson or itsmyurls.com/ShekaAnderson

WEB CANDY SUBMISSIONS:

Are you an aspiring model or know someone that feels worthy of being XXL Web Candy of the Week? Submit your best shots to us at XXLWebCandy@harris-pub.com for consideration. Good luck!

Photography courtesy of Jeff Benham of Visions East Photos

GO TO LAST PAGE TO RATE THIS WEEK'S WEB CANDY

Photography courtesy of Jeff Benham of Visions East Photos

Photography courtesy of Jeff Benham of Visions East Photos

Photography courtesy of Jeff Benham of Visions East Photos

Photography courtesy of Jeff Benham of Visions East Photos