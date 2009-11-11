Sha Money XL Launches New Label, Stat Quo LP Set for First Release

Sha Money XL, former president of G-Unit Records, recently signed a multi-million dollar music and film distribution deal with The Orchard, launching Dream Big Ventures.

As it’s first project the new brand will debut the album Stantlanta from rapper Stat Quo. The first single for the project, "Freaky Girl," was released today. They’re also working with DJ Whoo Kid and New Orleans’ Kidd Kidd.

“The first three projects coming out of Dream Big are very realistic reflections of the three stages an artist can find themselves in,” Sha Money explained in a statement, “established and successful, in-between labels or ready to take your career to the next level.”

Their Web site, dreambigventures.net is also expected to service the music industry by acting as a Craig's List for up and coming artists.

Sha Money recently worked as associate producer on 50 Cent’s Before I Self-Destruct album and continues to co-manage Reflection Eternal who are expected to release an album early 2010. –Brooklyne Gipson