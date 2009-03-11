Saigon To Release Two New Projects On Amalgam Digital

Saigon will finally be releasing not one, but two discs this year—the first of which through Amalgam Digital, home to current adversary, Joe Budden.

All In A Day’s Work, recorded in one 24-hour period with production entirely from Statik Selektah, will be made available exclusively online through Amalgam on March 17th. Saigon has also promised the release of the sequel to his 2004 mixtape Warning Shots. Both projects will lead up to his long delayed, Just Blaze-helmed, official debut, The Greatest Story Never Told , five years after its original intended release.

In a strange turn of events, Saigon now finds himself teaming up with the very label he dissed. On the track “Pushin’ Buddens,” he dismissed Joe for “talkin’ bout doin’ it big on Amalgam Digital.” Though rumors persisted of a détente in the feud involving a phone call between the two, both sides denied it, and their differences remain unresolved.- Devin Chanda