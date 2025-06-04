Russell Simmons Files $20 Million Lawsuit Against HBO Max Over ‘Defamatory Accusations’ in On the Record Documentary – Report

Russell Simmons has reportedly filed a $20 million lawsuit against HBO Max and the filmmakers behind the 2020 documentary, On the Record.

Russell Simmons Sues HBO for $20 Million Over Documentary

According to a Variety report, published on Wednesday (June 4), Russell Simmons has filed a defamation lawsuit against HBO Max and the filmmakers behind the 2020 documentary, On the Record. In his suit, which was filed on Tuesday (June 3) in New York, the embattled rap mogul claims the movie defames his name and that several executives at Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of HBO Max, including CEO John Stankey, allegedly suppressed evidence that corroborated his account of events.

On the Record, directed by Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick, explores testimonials of several women, including former A&R executive Drew Dixon, who alleged that Simmons sexually assaulted them in the 1980s and 1990s when he was the co-founder of Def Jam Recordings. Simmons has vehemently denied all allegations.

"Despite voluminous support for Mr. Simmons in the form of credible information, persuasive evidence, witness statements, and calls for further investigation by notable members of the media, politics, and the civil rights movement, the defendants simply disregarded it, and released, and continue to re-release globally, a film that tremendously disparaged and damaged Mr. Simmons with salacious and defamatory accusations that he vehemently denies," Russell Simmons' attorney Imran Ansari and co-counsel Carla DiMare said in a written statement to Variety.

Simmons is seeking $20 million in damages and the immediate removal of the documentary from HBO's platforms.

XXL has reached out to Warner Bros. Discovery for comment.

Russell Simmons Sued for Alleged Rape by a Former Def Jam Employee

Russell Simmons is still facing another lawsuit from another person accusing him of sexual misconduct. In February of 2024, a former music video producer filed a lawsuit against Simmons, alleging he sexually assaulted her when she worked for Def Jam Recordings in the late 1990s.

The accuser, identified as Jane Doe in the complaint, claims the assault occurred while she was employed at Def Jam Recordings. Doe alleges Simmons invited her to his Manhattan apartment to review a music video edit. Once inside, she claims Simmons performed a "wrestling move" on her before pinning her to a bed and raping her.

Simmons had previously been accused by 18 other women of rape and sexual assault back in 2018. According to the latest lawsuit, Doe decided to come forward after seeing the other women's allegations.

Russell Simmons has denied all allegations and insists that he has never engaged in violence against women.