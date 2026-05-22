Rob Base, ‘It Takes Two’ Rapper, Dead at 59 After Cancer Battle

Rob Base, one-half of the duo Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, has died at the age of 59.

On Friday (May 22), Rob Base's family confirmed on his Instagram page that the "It Takes Two" rapper had died following a private battle with cancer, just days after celebrating his 59th birthday on May 18.

"Today, we share the heartbreaking news that hip hop legend Rob Base passed away peacefully on May 22, 2026, surrounded by family after a private battle with cancer [broken heart emoji]," read the heartfelt message, which you can read below.

"Rob's music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world. Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend, and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten," the message continued.

"Thank you for the music, the memories, and the moments that became the soundtrack to our lives. Rest in Paradise, Rob Base," the message concluded.

Born in Harlem, N.Y., Rob Base, born Robert Ginyard, teamed up with his childhood friend, DJ E-Z Rock, and form the rap tandem Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock. In 1988, the pair released their classic debut album, It Takes Two, on Profile Records. The album was certified platinum (1 million sold) by the Recording Industry Association of America in June of 1989, followed by the title track in December of 1989.

The late rapper's friend and collaborator, DJ E-Z Rock (born Rodney Bryce), died on April 27, 2014, from health complications related to diabetes.

"He's a good, funny guy. He was always the class clown type. He was a really good guy," Rob Base told XXL following E-Z Rock's death.

Memorial services for Rob Base have not been formally announced as of yet.

Read the Family's Announcement Regarding the Passing of Rapper Rob Base

Watch Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock's "It Takes Two" Music Video

Watch Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock's "Joy And Pain" Music Video

Watch Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock's "Get On The Dance Floor" Music Video

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