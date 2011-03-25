Rnd 4 of Baddest Chick Tourney Begins

XXL’s Baddest Chick in the Game Tournament has advanced to round four known in the basketball world as the Elite 8.

The third round much like the rest of the tournament to this point was full of upsets.

The bracket to see the biggest upset this round was in the one and only HollyHood. The No. 15 seed Somaya Reece took out the No. 6 seed Meagan Good in a landslide making for an upset of epic proportions. Also advancing to the Elite 8 from the HollyHood bracket is No. 5 seed Lauren London who edged the No. 1 seed Kim Kardashian. Neither Ray J nor Reggie Bush were there to save her from the arms of defeat.

In the Rhythm & Booty bracket we saw the largest margin of victory by the one and only Rihanna. The No. 1 seed laid the smack down on No. 5 seed Keyshia Cole to advance to the next round. Also in the Rhythm & Booty bracket Cassie the No. 3 seed finished out an expected victory over No. 10 seed Mya.

Over in the Wifeys, Exes And… Bracket there was a battle of new versus old. The Cinderella pick of the year No. 9 seed Kimbella took down No. 4 seed Jenifer Lopez. In a tightly contested 2 vs. 3 matchup respectively Alicia Keys edged out Amber Rose.

The only other No. 1 seed left on the board aside from Rihanna can be found in the Candy Shop bracket. Melyssa Ford as expected beat out the No. 5 seed Dollica Bryan to move on to the Elite 8. In a matchup of the Giant Killers No. 10 seed Keyshia Dior finished off Maliah Michael in a tight one.

Vote now until Monday, April 28 to see who will advance to Round 5, AKA the Final Four which begins on next Friday, April 1. —Michael Naclerio