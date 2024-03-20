The Break Presents – Reuben Vincent

At 23 years old, Reuben Vincent’s passion for hip-hop is reminiscent of a bygone era. While his socially conscious lyrics are packed with intellect and masterful wordplay, Reuben's musical prowess extends beyond the bars through equally skillful production.

As the product of two parents who fled their native Liberia amid the country's first civil war, Reuben Vincent was raised in Charlotte, N.C. Spending his early childhood immersed in West African culture, his older cousins introduced Reuben to hip-hop through the music of 1990's greats like The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur. By age 8, he was writing double-entendre-filled raps and sketching rough album covers while dreaming of a life of rhyme.

Reuben's recordings as a teenager caught the ear of none other than 9th Wonder, who was randomly exposed to the budding MC's music by a fan. As the legendary producer took Reuben under his wing, he spent his high school years balancing between the books and the studio. The MC has always been so dedicated to his craft that he skipped his senior prom to be introduced to Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole.

The North Carolina spitter traces his first taste of mainstream hip-hop success back to 2019, when his song "No Problems" landed on the soundtrack for the Madden NFL 20 video game. While attending North Carolina A&T University, Reuben dropped his first full-length project, Boy Meets World, in 2020, through 9th Wonder's Jamla Records. Reuben was then recruited by Roc Nation and signed to the label branch of the company in 2021. Through his 2023 magnum opus, Love Is War, Reuben Vincent solidified himself as a rising star in the rap game determined to break the mold. The album serves as a deep-dive into his first-generation African American roots.

Now, as lyrical output and production work remain his daily routine, Reuben Vincent comes through XXL's The Break: Live while out on the road with Bas performing on the We Only Talk About Real S**t When We're F**ked Up Tour. He speaks on his unique journey into the industry under the tutelage of 9th Wonder, directing his own music videos such as the recently released "FUFU" and his upcoming EP, General Admission.

Watch the full interview below.

Standouts:

"FUFU"

"Big Bank"

"February 13th" featuring Rapsody

"Geechie Suede"

Love Is War