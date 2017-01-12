Reebok will celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Shaq Attaq sneaker later this month when it re-releases the classic silhouette once again as a general release. Paying homage to the iconic 1992 basketball sneaker, Reebok will bring back the silhouette in its original form.

Made famous by by Hall of Famer and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal during his time with the Orlando Magic, the 2017 release of The Shaq Attaq will mark the second time ever that the classic sneaker returns to the masses. Featuring the colorways of the Orlando Magic home uniform, the sneaker will be dressed in a royal blue, white and black upper, with hits of silver metallic featured throughout the side panels of the shoes. With the aesthetics of the sneaker kept in its original form, the shoe will be highlighted by Reebok’s Pump technology as well as the Graphite system.

The Shaq Attaq remains as one of the most popular basketball sneakers from Reebok's catalog. Set to drop once again on Friday, Jan. 20, at select Reebok retailers and accounts, look for these kicks to retail for a suggested price of $160.

