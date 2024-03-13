OJ Da Juiceman Arrested for Cocaine Trafficking and Firearm Possession

OJ Da Juiceman has been arrested on various charges including cocaine trafficking and firearm possession.

OJ Da Juiceman Arrested in Georgia

Atlanta rapper OJ Da Juiceman has found himself in a legal bind after being arrested earlier this month in Coweta County, Ga., according to police records obtained by XXL on Wednesday (March 13). OJ, born Otis Williams Jr., was taken into custody on March 4 and charged with several crimes including cocaine trafficking, possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm, obstruction of justice, evidence tampering and eluding police. He remains behind bars with no bond. His next court date is listed as Dec. 25.

According to TMZ, the arrest came after police pulled the rapper over for speeding. He reportedly led police on a brief chase before eventually pulling over. Authorities allegedly found cocaine and a 9 mm handgun in the rapper's 2024 Ford Expedition.

OJ Arrested in 2022

The latest arrest comes almost two years after OJ was arrested in May of 2022 in Hardin County, Ky. In that incident, he was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released after posting bond the same day.