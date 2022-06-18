Obie Trice Arrested for Allegedly Using Phone to Harass or Threaten Someone – Report

UPDATE (June 21):

According to a statement by the West Bloomfield Police Department in Michigan, police executed a search warrant on June 16 at an address in Detroit to find evidence in an ongoing investigation, involving Mr. Obie Trice. While conducting the search warrant, detectives encountered Mr. Obie Trice, who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for Harassing Communications since May 3, 2022. Subsequently, Mr. Trice was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant. The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE (June 20):

More details have emerged surrounding the arrest of Obie Trice. According to TMZ, Obie was harassing a woman he was formerly dating. Following their breakup, the rapper allegedly began sending the woman threatening messages and also remarked about harming her family. Obie reportedly showed up to the woman's residence uninvited multiple times, after which police were involved. The threats allegedly continued, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on June 16.

ORIGINAL STORY (June 18):

Obie Trice was arrested and charged earlier this week for allegedly using a phone to threaten or harass someone.

According to a Detroit News report, published on Friday (June 17), Obie Trice was arrested Thursday (June 16) and booked at the Oakland County Jail in Michigan on a charge of using a telephone to harass or threaten someone.

According to an inmate document obtained by XXL, the former Shady Records artist was booked just before 5 p.m. on Thursday and held on a $10,000 bond. On the following day, Trice was arraigned in 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., and released at 1:37 p.m., CST. The Detroit News reports that the alleged crime is punishable by six months in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.

XXL has reached out to the Oakland County Sheriff's Department and West Bloomfield Police Department for comment.

This is not Obie Trice’s first run-in with the law. Back in July of 2020, the now 44-year-old rapper spent 90 days in jail for shooting a man in the groin during an argument in December of 2019.

According to authorities, Trice shot the son of his then 40-year-old girlfriend, who was living with him at the time. Police were called to Trice's residence after neighbors heard someone screaming in the home. When police arrived, Trice’s girlfriend informed authorities that they got into a heated argument and her son got in the middle of it, and apparent a gun accidentally discharged, hitting the then 18-year-old male in his groin. The woman’s son did survive his injuries. Since then, Obie Trice has stayed relativity out of trouble until now.