NLE Choppa’s Mom Gives Update After Reporting Rapper May Be Missing

NLE Choppa's mom had fans worried after she went on social media to report that the rapper was possibly missing. However, she recently gave an update on her son's well-being.

NLE Choppa's Mom Gives Update After Reporting Son Missing

On Friday (Oct. 20), NLE Choppa's mother, Angela Potts, hopped on social media and posted a distressing message that her son was missing. In a since-deleted post on her Instagram page, which you can read below, she asked fans to contact her if they have spotted her son or know where he is.

"Y'all help me pray over my child. He plans on moving back to Cottonwood where we worked hard to get out of just for a mixtape SMH! I ain’t talked to this boy in hours and he usually doesn’t do this. One thing I know about my son is that he doesn’t go ghost for any reason."

"Whatever you're working on I pray GOD is guiding you," she continued. "If y’all hear from him PLEASE CONTACT ME ASAP ! To the fans he wants to please thanks a lot."

Thankfully, on Saturday (Oct. 21), Angela, who is also Choppa's manager, gave an update on the rapper's status and well-being.

In her IG post, she wrote, "Thank you for the PRAYERS and SUPPORT. Choppa's ok[.] He needed a minute, but didn't communicate it to his loved ones."

She continued: "I never intended to scare anyone with my post nor did I expect for people to think he is missing[.] But the frustrations of being the mother of a celebrity can be a bit much and overwhelming at times."

Why Did NLE Choppa Go Missing?

NLE Choppa's fans were worried about his disappearance after he went on a Twitter rant on Thursday (Oct. 19) about feeling the pressure to maintain his career and the fans' fickleness about his music.

When a fan wrote that "NLE fell off" he replied back, "100%."

Choppa then tweeted: "Folks pissing me off. What NLE y’all watching bug beg it up."

When another person wrote, "WE Want the OLD NLE," he responded: "Y’all keep asking for old NLE like the music I ain’t been giving y’all recently ain’t getting plaques! I’m tryna grow as an artist but y’all want me backtracking on BS. But bet that up. I’m on straight dirt y’all got me fucked up. One of the most streamed artists this year BUT BET."

The Memphis rapper then went on TikTok to complain that his fans don't know who he is in real life and is tired of their bulls**t. You can watch his video below.

Thankfully, according to his mother, NLE Choppa is fine and well.

Read Choppa's mother's worrying messages about her son, who she thought might be missing.

