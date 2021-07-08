NLE Choppa Claims He Will Have Herbs to Cure Herpes, Chlamydia and More STDs By End of Year

It looks like NLE Choppa is serious about becoming an herbalist.

On Thursday (July 8), the 2020 XXL Freshman hopped on his Twitter page to reveal that he will have remedies for several sexually transmitted diseases by year's end.

"By the end of the year I will have herbs that can cure herpes, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and even more STDS Double!!" he tweeted.

Choppa then tweeted a link to his herbal website called NLE Health & Wellness at nlehealthandwellness.com. The online store features a selection of sea moss, chlorophyll and detox teas for sale. The sea moss is priced at $130 a pop while the chlorophyll and detox teas range from $35 to $45.

But, according to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention, there is no cure for herpes. However, there are some medicines that can prevent or shorten outbreaks. So, it will be interesting to see what kind of remedies NLE Choppa will deliver to combat STDs by the end of the year.

All of this comes as Choppa previously revealed that he is pursuing a new profession. On July 6, the platinum-selling artist announced on his Twitter account that he is looking to become an herbalist. “Finna buy out my contract and become full time herbalist,” he tweeted. “Forget the music stuff about to help my people!!”

According to WebMD, an herbalist is a person who uses plants for healing. They are not medical doctors, but they do offer all-natural alternatives like botanicals or teas to cure body ailments. There is some training involved, and organizations like the American Herbalist Guild (AHG) offer memberships and certifications.

We wish NLE Choppa much success in his new occupation and herbal webstore.