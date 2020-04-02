A Definitive Guide to Timbaland’s Best Beats, Ranked
In hopes of providing some relief and entertainment for fans during the coronavirus crisis the world is currently being faced with, Swizz Beatz recently reignited his friendly producer wars. This time, on Instagram Live. The first in an ongoing series of epic beat battles found the Grammy Award-winning Swizz, who has sparred with Just Blaze and Kanye West in the past, once again facing off with Timbaland.
“Attention. Attention. Attention ... It’s official. We doing this for the culture,” said T. Mosley, prior to the live-streamed event that had more than 20,000 viewers tuning in. Although both super producers bodied the session, one major takeaway from the Swizz Beatz and Timbaland IG Live-hosted back and forth is that their catalog run deep, especially from Timbo.
Those that checked in to the historic head-to-head match-up were taken on a walk down memory lane and reminded of all of the classic hip-hop anthems and futuristic R&B jams Timbaland has been responsible for. With an impact that has been felt by multiple generations of hip-hop, pop and R&B fans, Timbo has crafted countless hits for himself and others. He curated several successful solo projects, including the albums Tim's Bio: Life from da Bassment, the multiplatinum Shock Value and Shock Value II. The likes of Drake, Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Jodeci, Ginuwine, Nas and Aaliyah are a few of the major artists who have added to their collection of platinum plaques and Billboard Hot 100 hits due to the production savvy of the Virginia-bred hitmaker.
Here, XXL delivers a definitive guide to Timbaland's best beats, ranked from good to greatest.
- 36
“She's A B**ch”Missy Elliott
Produced by Timbaland.
- 35
"I'm So Fly”Lloyd Banks
Produced by Timbaland and Danja.
- 34
“Ugly”Bubba Sparxxx featuring Timbaland
Produced by Timbaland.
- 33
“Raise Up”Petey Pablo
Produced by Timbaland.
- 32
“The Potion”Ludacris
Produced by Timbaland.
- 31
“Say Something”Timbaland featuring Drake
Produced by Timbaland and J. Harmon.
- 30
“Ice Box”Omarion
Produced by Timbaland, King Logan and Johnkenun Spivery.
- 29
“Is That Your Chick”Memphis Bleek featuring Missy Elliott and Jay-Z
Produced by Timbaland.
- 28
“Make Me Better”Fabolous featuring Ne-Yo
Produced by Timbaland.
- 27
“Suit & Tie”Justin Timberlake featuring Jay-Z
Produced by Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and J-Roc.
- 26
“If Your Girl Only Knew”Aaliyah
Produced by Timbaland.
- 25
“The Jump Off”Lil' Kim featuring Mr. Cheeks
Produced by Timbaland.
- 24
“Sock It 2 Me”Missy Elliott featuring Da Brat
Produced by Timbaland.
- 23
“Luv 2 Luv Ya”Timbaland & Magoo
Produced by Timbaland.
- 22
“Ryde or Die, Chick”The Lox featuring Eve
Produced by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.
- 21
“Nigga What, Nigga Who (Originator 99)”Jay-Z featuring Jaz-O
Produced by Timbaland.
- 20
“My Love”Justin Timberlake featuring T.I.
Produced by Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Danja.
- 19
“Put You On The Game”The Game
Produced by Timbaland and Danja.
- 18
“You Owe Me”Nas featuring Ginuwine
Produced by Timbaland.
- 17
“Apologize”Timbaland featuring OneRepublic
Produced by Timbaland, Greg Wells and Ryan Tedder.
- 16
“Dirt Off Your Shoulder”Jay-Z
Produced by Timbaland.
- 15
“Make It Hot”Nicole Wray featuring Missy Elliott and Mocha
Produced by Timbaland.
- 14
“Cry Me A River”Justin Timberlake featuring Timbaland
Produced by Timbaland.
- 13
“SexyBack”Justin Timberlake featuring Timbaland
Produced by Timbaland, Danja and Justin Timberlake.
- 12
“Oops (Oh My)”Tweet featuring Missy Elliott
Produced by Timbaland.
- 11
“Big Pimpin’”Jay-Z featuring UGK
Produced by Timbaland.
- 10
“Hot Boyz”Missy Elliott featuring Nas, Eve and Q-Tip
Produced by Timbaland.
- 9
“One In A Million”Aaliyah
Produced by Timbaland.
- 8
“Try Again”Aaliyah
Produced by Timbaland.
- 7
“The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)”Missy Elliott
Produced by Timbaland and Missy Elliott.
- 6
“Promiscuous”Nelly Furtado featuring Timbaland
Produced by Timbaland.
- 5
“The Way I Are”Timbaland featuring Keri Hilson, D.O.E. and Sebastian
Produced by Timbaland and Danja.
- 4
“Pony”Ginuwine
Produced by Timbaland.
- 3
“Get Ur Freak On”Missy Elliott
Produced by Timbaland and Missy Elliott.
- 2
“Work It”Missy Elliott
Produced by Timbaland and Missy Elliott.
- 1
“Are You That Somebody?”Aaliyah featuring Timbaland
Produced by Timbaland.