Alleged Victim DaBaby Slapped Claims She Wasn’t the Person Who Put Phone in His Face

The alleged victim of DaBaby's recent physical altercation isn't accepting the rapper's apology.

In an interview TMZ published on Wednesday (March 11), the woman, Tyronesha Laws, claims that she was not the person who hit the 2019 XXL Freshman in the eye as he was making his way through a concert venue in Tampa, Fla. Laws also rehashes what happened when DaBaby walked by her and struck her in the face as well as her trip to the hospital after the incident.

"I woke up, my head was hurting really, really bad," Laws told the outlet. "The top of my right cheekbone, it was hurting like it was tender. So, I did go to the hospital and I was diagnosed with a contusion to my cheekbone."

Although DaBaby issued a formal apology on Instagram, Laws doesn't feel like the "Bop" rapper was sincere enough. She mentioned how hurt she felt when she saw DaBaby make light of the situation in a comedic skit with Michael Blackson. The alleged victim also spoke about what she's been going through in the aftermath of the incident. Laws feels embarrassed about everything, especially with the overwhelming amount of hateful messages she's received on social media.

"I don't feel like he was sincere with the apology," Tyronesha added. "I was embarrassed. I had people calling me, writing me on Instagram through fake pages, people seeing me at my job like, 'You're the girl that got slapped.' It's embarrassing. My daughter wakes up in the middle of the night crying overhearing me on the phone with my lawyer talking about the situation."

DaBaby's recent violent altercation comes a few months after he put his hands on a hotel worker for violating his privacy. In addition, his security guard slapped a woman for allegedly hitting the rapper back in October.

Meanwhile, the victim's lawyer Matt Morgan says that he's already gotten in touch with DaBaby's legal team. XXL has reached out to DaBaby's team for comment.

Watch the victim tell her side of the story below.