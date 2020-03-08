UPDATE:

DaBaby has apologized for slapping a woman at his recent show in Tampa, Fla. On Sunday (March 8), the rapper hopped on Instagram to say sorry for what transpired.

"I do sincerely apologize, I do. I'm very sorry that that was a female on the other end of that flashlight, that phone. Keep in mind I couldn't see," he explained.

See DaBaby's full apology below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

DaBaby has made the headlines once again for an altercation at a show.

The North Carolina rapper performed at Whiskey North in Tampa, Fla. on Saturday night (March 7). During some point during his appearance at the club, he slapped a woman who appeared to strike him with her phone.

TMZ obtained video of the incident. It shows DaBaby and his entourage walking in a line through the crowd. At one point in the clip, a woman reaches out and pushes her phone in the rapper's face with the flash on. She appears to come in contact with his face when he reacts by rearing back and slapping her. The rapper and his crew then continue on.

Following the smack, someone can be heard in the background exclaiming, "He slapped the fuck outta her."

According to the celebrity news site, concertgoers began to boo the rapper and his crew following the incident. He reportedly left shortly afterward without even performing. Police were reportedly called but no one was arrested.

On Sunday (March 8), DaBaby hopped on his Instagram Story to tell his side and offer money to someone who recorded the incident from a better angle.

"I got $10,000 for whoever got a good angle of shawty hitting me in my eye with her phone. $10,000, get at me."

He added, "Who know shawty name so my lawyer can get active?"

XXL has reached out to DaBaby's reps for comment.

This, or course, isn't the first time DaBaby has had issues during a performance or been caught on camera roughing someone up. In January, he put hands on a hotel employee after he said the man compromised the rapper's safety by recording him after being told not to. In October, his security struck a woman who allegedly hit the rapper.