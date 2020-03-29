Bhad Bhabie Says Billie Eilish Won’t Respond to Her: “I Guess That’s What Happens When Bitches Get Famous”

It looks like Bhad Bhabie's friendship with pop star Billie Eilish may be on the rocks.

On Sunday (March 29), Bhabie was on Instagram Live fielding questions from fans when one person asked if she was still friends with the "When the Party's Over" singer.

"I think I'm friends with Billie. I don't know if Billie's my friend," Bhabie responded. "Every time I DM her and give her my number she just doesn't text me. So, I don't know. I guess that's what happens when bitches get famous. It be like that. I'm not tripping. I know who my real friends are."

Bhad Bhabie has been keeping a somewhat low-key profile on social media recently after making several headlines for her IG antics earlier this month. On March 6, she posted a disturbing message that had fans concerned.

“Y’all only gonna b happy when I kill myself on god like y’all hate me so bad for whats the reason what did I personally do to any of y’all!!! Y’all hate me for standing up and defending myself y’all hate me[.]" she posted and deleted on her IG Story. "If I get a tan y’all hate me if my hair is curly y’all hate me if I get a tattoo y’all hate me ifI breathe!! Y’all never give me a fucking break. This shit is stupid asf I see why ppl kill them selfs over internet hate.”

Previous to that, her beef with actress Skai Jackson came to a head after the rapper threatened to kill Jackson, which reportedly resulted in the young Hollywood star obtaining a restraining order.