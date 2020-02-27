Bhad Bhabie has reportedly been hit with a restraining order by actress Skai Jackson.

According to a report TMZ published on Thursday (Feb. 27), the 17-year-old multi-hyphenate celebrity (she also released a book titled Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback last year) filed a restraining order today in Los Angeles after the “Bestie” rapper issued a death threat toward Skai on Instagram earlier this week.

The order requires that Bhad Bhabie stay at least 100 yards away from Skai at all times. She is also reportedly not allowed to contact Skai. Sources say Skai has had trouble sleeping since the rapper threatened her on Instagram a few days ago and they also state she believes Bhad Bhabie isn't mentally stable.

This report arrives three days after Bhad Bhabie logged onto Instagram and threatened to kill Skai. During that Monday Instagram Live session, Bhabie accused Skai of making "sneaky" moves with men that she’s associated with, and threatened to kill the actress.

"That shit don’t sit right with me. That shit don’t sit right with me at all!" Bhabie yelled. "I don’t like that shit! You don’t even know if I’m talking to dude or not. You just seen on us The Shade Room so now you wanna go run and like his pictures. Bitch, I’ll kill you!”

Bhabie accuses Skai of making a fake IG account to talk about Bhabie recently being seen with fellow rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again. This is reportedly why Bhabie claims that Skai is moving "sneaky" online.

Although Skai has filed a restraining order, a judge has yet to approve it. In the meantime, it appears the actress sent a subliminal at Bhabie on Twitter. In a tweet, Skai makes a checklist of all her own accomplishments and ended it with “No time 4 negatives.”

This is not the first time Skai has been in conflict with a rapper. She previously went back and forth with Azealia Banks online back in 2016.

XXL has reached out to the respective camps of Skai Jackson and Bhad Bhabie for comment.