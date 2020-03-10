42 Dugg Arrested in Federal Gun Probe

42 Dugg is in serious legal trouble.

According to federal court documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (March 10), the 25-year-old rapper was arrested on a federal gun charge on Monday (March 9). Dugg is being temporarily held without bond in Michigan as he awaits to be extradited to federal court in Atlanta to face a gun charge.

Dugg is scheduled to appear in court today for a detention hearing. The case stems from a November 2019 incident in which the rapper is accused of firing a weapon inside Stoddard's Range and Guns, a local gun range in Atlanta.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reviewed video surveillance and documents from the gun range and discovered that Dugg, born Dion Marquise Hayes, and two others visited the gun range on Nov. 8, 2019. Investigators claim that surveillance video shows the "Whole City" rapper allegedly possessing, loading and firing a 9 mm Glock pistol. Authorities learned of Hayes firing the weapon from an anonymous tip.

Dugg is not allowed to possess a firearm due to convictions for carjacking and felony firearms possession in 2010, reports the The Detroit News.

On Monday, Dugg appeared before the U.S. Magistrate Judge David Grand in federal court to answer the charge. The "Not Us" artist reportedly said very little during his appearance.

"Are you asking the court to appoint an attorney for you?" Judge Grand asked, according to the paper.

"Yes, sir," replied Dugg.

XXL has reached out to Dugg's reps for comment.