Cardi B Calls President Trump’s Airstrike on Iran His Dumbest Move to Date, Considers Moving to Africa

The threat of war has Cardi B considering making her next move to the Mother Land.

The recent President Trump-ordered airstrike in Iran that took the life of general Qasem Soleimani has many people afraid the move could be the catalyst of WWIII. Because the internet, jokes have been circulating about the possibility of a draft and military battle with Iran, but not everyone thinks it's a laughing matter.

On Friday (Jan. 3), Bardi addressed the jokes and seriousness of the situation on Twitter.

"Naaaaa these memes are fuckin 😅😅😩 but shit ain’t no joke!" she typed. "Specially being from New York. Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date ...I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship."

The Bronx rapper later said she was picking her tribe and reposted fan-made photos of her and Kulture in African-themed headdresses.

Cardi, who is performing at the Vewtopia Music Festival in Miami later this month, has been critical of Trump on multiple occasions. Back in July, she accused him of not caring about police brutality against Black people.

"Every single time I see a Black man get killed or mistreated by police I just keep saying, 'What the fuck? Do nobody give a fuck, does nobody care?'" she questioned on Instagram. "And it's just like, I stopped saying that because it's like nobody do care. [Trump] don't care."

In January, she called the Commander in Chief out for refusing to pay federal workers during the longest-running U.S. government shutdown in American history. In October, Cardi said she believed Trump would be re-elected in 2020.