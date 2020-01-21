Bhad Bhabie Wants a Restraining Order Against Her Biological Father

A week after announcing that she was taking a break from social media, Bhad Bhabie jumped on her Instagram page on Monday (Jan. 20) to put her biological father, Ira Peskowitz, on blast.

In a heated IG post, the “Bestie” rapper, born name Danielle Bregoli, says she wants a restraining order against Peskowitz after taking issue with his Facebook post in which he accused Bhabie’s mother of physically abusing her. In her IG post, she claimed that Peskowitz cheated on her mother and then walked out of their lives.

"I want a restraining order against this man. This is my biological father but is also the same man who walked out on my mother when I was three months old for some stripper that he met in Canada then got married to her March 27 of 2004 the day after my first birthday which he wasn’t EVEN THERE FOR," she wrote. "He never wanted to see me the one time the court was making him see me he decided to 'cancel.' This man did not want a damn thing to do with me until I got famous. Not to mention also signed his rights away in exchange for 20k."

Bhabie goes on to write that her biological father overreacts to everything he sees on social media. "This man makes a big deal out of everything I can’t even post a video as a joke without this man making it seem more than it is," wrote the Atlantic Records artist. "All he wants is spot light when he really needs mental help! This man is mentally ill. Wasn’t only cheating on my momma with strippers but men too#seekhelp."

Bhabie's latest post comes after she announced on IG that she's taking a break from Instagram for her mental health. "Due to my mental health I will b taking a small break from this app," she wrote. "I hate to say it but y'all won! Congrats mission complete! y'all made the lil 16 year old completely loose it! Social media has not only made me who I am but also every reason I can't sleep at night. Imagine being called a racist white cunt every second of they day."

It looks like Bhabie is not getting any peace and quiet just yet.

Read Bhad Bhabie's Instagram post below.