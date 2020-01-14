Bhad Bhabie Taking Break From Instagram for Her Mental Health

A month-and-a-half after announcing that she was "done with fame," Bhad Bhabie says she's taking a break from Instagram.

On Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 14), the "Gucci Flip Flops" artist used an Instagram post to announce that she's taking a break from IG for the sake of her mental well-being.

See Bhad Bhabie's IG post about leaving the platform below.

"Due to my mental health I will b taking a small break from this app," writes the Atlantic Records artist. "I hate to say it but y'all won! Congrats mission complete! y'all made the lil 16 year old completely loose it! Social media has not only made me who I am but also every reason I can't sleep at night. Imagine being called a racist white cunt every second of they day."

Elsewhere in the post, she speaks on people accusing her of trying to be Black. As a result of this stream of social media criticism, she says she will take away one way people can bash her on IG. "When I do come back I will be Turing all my comments off," she writes.

This news comes a month-and-a-half after Bhad Bhabie was called out for wearing box braids, which is a hairstyle generally associated with Black women. Hours after she faced the initial backlash, she said she was abandoning a life of fame and returning to be with her family in Florida.

"I’mma keep it real, I’m not fit for this fame...I’m too real nobody can handle the truth and if being attacked for something I’mma tell the the damn truth about it and y’all can’t handle that,” she said at the time. “I’m back in Florida with my family living my best life. I could give two fucks about this fame shit.”

There's no word on when Bhad Bhabie will leave IG or when she will return.