Female Fan Tries to Pull Rod Wave Off Stage During Show: Watch

Rod Wave almost found out the hard way that sometimes fans do the most after he was nearly pulled off stage by an excited woman during a recent show.

The situation appears to have happened at a show Rod performed at The District Theater in Baton Rouge, La. on Friday (Dec. 20). In the clip, the St. Petersburg, Fla. native is seen giving dap to fans in the crowd near the front of the stage. One overzealous woman then reaches out and grabs a handful of the rapper's shirt and attempts to pull him into the crowd. Wave has a surprised look on his face but he quickly catches his balance and pulls away right as security steps in to intervene.

He doesn't seem too bothered by the incident as he just strolls over to the other side of the stage.

The Alamo Records recording artist has made 2019 his breakout year. He released the project PTSD over the summer. He followed up with Ghetto Gospel in November, which was executive-produced by Kevin Gates, with whom he toured with earlier this year. The experience was eye opening for the rapper.

"When I was on tour with [Gates], it was fun seeing the world, and I learned how big the world was," Rod told XXL. "Being stuck in a bubble and stuck in a market, you feel me, it kinda made me more humbler because it's like it's a whole ’nother side of the world that don't even know who you is."

Look out for more from Wave in 2020.