Nas Urges Artists to Honor Black Music’s Roots and Stop Chasing Trends in Open Letter

Nas is urging artists to honor the roots of Black music and stop chasing trends in a new open letter addressing the culture and the people who helped build it.

On Thursday (Oct. 15), Esco shared a message reflecting on the history of music, calling attention to legendary artists who have been overlooked, exploited and forgotten despite their contributions. He also emphasized the importance of artists recognizing their cultural impact and standing together to celebrate the music's legacy.

"For the past year I've been watching so much happen in the culture while working on music," he wrote. "I think about how it started, I think about the Mississippi Delta to New Orleans to New York. I think about Robert Johnson at the crossroads, how he changed music, and how we can't even find his grave. Sometimes I look at all artists, creators and executives the same way. The music game forgets or doesn't compensate the foundation. Our greats have been stolen from and ripped off of."

He continued: "We can't keep creating music for the sake of a 'trend.' We have to remember the purpose and our contribution and how many things we created. Where's the love for each other at... We gotta take a stand as one. It's time for a celebration of the music. No Knowledge of self is certain death! It's time to address it."

Under his sign-off, Nas added, "BLAK MUSIC 2026," reinforcing his call to recognize and celebrate the Black artists and musical traditions that laid the groundwork for generations of music.

Check out Nas' full post below.

See Nas' Open Letter to Hip-Hop Artists

See Rappers and Hip-Hop Executives With a Key to the City