Migos Join Teyana Taylor for Her New NSFW “Drippin” Video

Update (May 30, 2:43 p.m. EST):

Turns out this video was leaked prematurely and has since been removed.

Original Story:

After wowing the masses in Kanye West's super sexy "Fade" video, Teyana Taylor returns with another head-turner, dropping a NSFW visual for the single "Drippin'" featuring the Migos.

In the sensual clip, TT's bosom and backside are covered with strategically placed fluorescent body paint. She sings about wanting sexual healing, while swaying and contorting, showing off her flawless body. In another scene, a woman wearing similar body paint stalks through a faux forest. The Migos show up spitting rhymes in front of a projector screen that is playing a rated-R video.

Is there any doubt that the Migos are the hottest rap group out. For proof look no further than how much they have been spreading the wealth on the collab tip. Just recently they've appeared on cross-over tracks like Katy Perry's "Bon Apetit" and Sean Paul's "Body."

Coming off the heals of their platinum Culture LP, the group is prepping the release of a compilation album with their label Quality Control. They recently released the single, "To Hotty" off the album and teased the group project during an interview on Tim Westwood. “Oh yeah, compilation is on the way. Us and the Boat,” Offset explained. Quavo confirmed, “Yes, this summer going crazy. We gone put on for the north, the A, the south, London, everybody. The whole world.”

Teyana Taylor is working on the follow up to her 2014 album VII, with "Dripping'" serving as the upcoming LP's single.

Watch the sexy visual below.

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