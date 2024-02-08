M.I.A. Calls Out U.S. Immigration Policies, Claims Jay-Z Was Paid Off by Her Ex-Fiancé’s Family

M.I.A. is calling out United States immigration policies and blasting Jay-Z amid her ongoing custody battle for her 14-year-old son.

M.I.A. Blasts U.S. Immigration

On Thursday (Feb. 8), the "Paper Planes" rhymer let off some steam during a lengthy tirade on X, formerly known as Twitter, blaming immigration policies in the U.S. on her inability to see her teenage son with former fiancé Benjamin Bronfman.

"BIDEN WON'T LET ME SEE MY CHILD," she tweeted. "THE LONGEST PROCESSING IS MENT TO BE 2 MONTHS AND IT'S ALREADY BEEN THAT...I HAVE TO WAIT TILL A REPUBLICAN WINS. WOW."

"I'M NOT ALLOWED TO SEE MY CHILD FOR STEALING FOOD AT 18, WHEN I WAS POOR," she continued. "YET UR GOVERMMET IS OK WITH MY CHILD BEING WITH FAMILY CONVICTED FOR CHILD TRAFFICKING AND SEX CULTS OK. THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ME AND MIGRANTS COMING IN, IS THAT I CAN'T VOTE. I M PAYING U.S TAXES TOO.SICK...I'M SORRY AMERICA BUT YOUR ETHICS AND MORALS ARE PRETTY FU*"@ED ON THIS."

The vocal Sri-Lankan rhymer went on to say she believes her being outspoken about peace in the Middle-East is the underlying reason for her ongoing custody battle.

"I HAVE SHOWN SUPPORT FOR JULIEN FOR 14 YEARS AND HAVE BEEN TO THE USA MANY TIMES," she added. "THE ONLY THING DIFFERENT THIS TIME IS, I CALLED FOR A CEASE FIRE AND SPOKE OUT AGAINST GENOCIDE AND ETHNIC CLEANSING. NOW I AM FORCED TO PICK BETWEEN MY CHILD AND SPEAKING UP FOR WHATS RIGHT BY GOD."

M.I.A Name-Drops Jay-Z During Diatribe

During her diatribe, she also called out her former manager Jay-Z.

"MY FIRST CUSTODY BATTLE WAS 2O13. MY CHILD WAS FOUR. I WAS MANAGED BY JAYZ. WHO ULTIMATELY WAS PAID BY BRONFMANS," she continued, referring to the wealthy Canadian Jewish family to which her ex-fiancé is related. The family made headlines in 2020 for members' involvement in the Nxivm sex trafficking scandal.

"BE VERY CLEAR WHY MY MATHANGI RECORD WAS BURIED IN 2013," M.I.A. added, commenting on her album that was reportedly shelved during her time managed by Roc Nation. "I SACRIFICED MY CAREER FOR MY CHILD. THEY RIPPED ME OFF AND COPIED MY STYLE AND GAVE IT TO THEIR PUPPETS AND SHADOW BANNED ME ON EVERY PLATFORM . BUT IT WAS WORTH IT TO SAVE HIM FROM THE MADNESS OF WHAT YOU KNOW NOW."

"THE DAY I WAS SERVED, 4 MY CHILD , ROCK NATION STOPPED ALL COMMUNICATION WITH ME AND ALL MY EMAILS TO JAYZ ASKING FOR HELP WAS WIPED FROM MY INBOX," she added. "MY WAS BROKEN INTO AND EVERY LAP WAS TAKEN. I WAS TRAPPED IN BROOKLYN ON ORDER SERVED THAT RESCRICTED ME LEAVING BKLYN FOR 15 YEARS."

M.I.A.'s History With Jay-Z's Roc Nation

M.I.A. signed a management deal with Roc Nation in May of 2012. However, the relationship soured within a couple of years and she parted ways with the company in January of 2014. During an interview in 2016, she revealed part of the friction was caused by Jay-Z allegedly urging her to settle a $16 million lawsuit with the NFL for flashing her middle finger during the 2012 Super Bowl halftime show by signing off music earnings for the rest of her life. Since departing Roc Nation, she has released two albums, AIM in 2016 and Matta, in October of 2022.

XXL has reached out to Jay-Z's team for comment.

Check out M.I.A.'s detailed rant against U.S. immigration policies and Jay-Z amid her custody battle for her 14-year-old son below.

See M.I.A. Going Off on Twitter