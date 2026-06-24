Mello Buckzz Arrested After Police Find Stolen Gun During Traffic Stop

Mello Buckzz is facing multiple charges after recently being arrested in Chicago when police found a stolen gun in her car.

Police records obtained by XXL on (Wednesday) June 24 show that Mello was arrested on June 15 and is facing five charges. According to a report from WGN 9, the Chicago rapper, whose real name is Melanie Doyle, was pulled over for a tinted windshield. During the stop, officers reported seeing a small amount of marijuana in Mello’s purse, along with an open bottle of vodka on the floor near the front passenger seat.

Mello became "uncooperative" and was ultimately removed from the vehicle by responding officers, the police report states. While conducting a search, an officer reportedly saw the barrel of a Glock showing underneath the driver’s seat, which they later determined had been reported stolen in the southwest suburbs of Chicago.

Mello, who was already on probation stemming from a 2024 case, has since been ordered held in Cook County Jail on charges including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of resisting arrest, driving with an obstructed windshield and transporting open alcohol. She is currently awaiting a scheduled court hearing.

In a call from jail shared to social media on June 19, Mello thanked her fans for standing by her and promoted her upcoming project, Pretty Opp, which is scheduled to drop this week.

"I really wish I was coming to send this message obviously from home but I'm not," she said. "Things didn't go that way. Y'all know I’ve been trying my hardest to rebrand myself and my image. Stumbled across a couple blocks but it's nothing to a big dog."

Mello continued: "I'm just asking and thanking y'all in advance for all the support and everything and keeping me in y'all prayers. They can't hold a real bitch down for too long! Stay prayed up. I love y’all. Don’t believe everything y’all see on the internet. Don’t believe the hype.

"June 26, PRETTY OPP the tape. I wish I was out to help deliver it to y’all. Y'all know I’m 100 percent dedicated to my fans and my craft and my career. But I’m not. Free me. Love y’all."

XXL has reached out to the Chicago Police Department and Mello Buckzz's team for comment.

See Mello Buckzz's Post From Jail

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