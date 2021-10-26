Mac Miller’s Drug Supplier Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Charge

Mac Miller's family is one step closer to receiving justice in the rapper's death, which was caused by an accidental overdose on counterfeit, fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills in 2018.

In court documents, which were filed on Monday (Oct. 25) and obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Oct. 26), Mac's drug supplier, Stephen Andrew Walter, has entered a guilty plea with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California (USAO) on a distribution of fentanyl charge, a schedule II narcotic drug controlled substance, acknowledging his wrongdoing in the crime that killed Mac Miller, born Malcolm McCormick, on Sept. 7, 2018.

The rapper is listed as "M.M." in the court documents. Walter's initial conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance charge has been dropped.

Additionally, Walter faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release, a fine of $1 million—or twice the profit gained or loss from the offense, whichever amount is greater—a mandatory special assessment of $100 and a court-imposed term of supervised release that is no less than three years.

Two other individuals, Ryan Michael Reavis, who is facing fraud and drug and gun possession charges, and Cameron James Pettit, who was hit with one count of distribution of a controlled substance, are also accused in the death of the beloved rapper.

Over two years ago, 26-year-old Mac Miller was found dead at his Studio City, Calif. home after an accidental overdose on what was later reported to be a mixture of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.

According to legal documents, around Sept. 4, 2018, Walter instructed Reavis to sell fentanyl to Pettit in the form of counterfeit oxycodone pills. Walter was aware of the deadly nature of the imitation pills when giving them to Reavis to distribute to Pettit. Pettit then delivered the drug to Mac Miller, who experienced a fatal overdose after ingesting the fentanyl-laced pills and other substances.

Reavis was arrested on Sept. 24, 2019, at his home in Arizona, and Pettit was taken into custody on Sept. 4, 2019. All three men were charged in relation to Mac Miller's death in October of 2019.

The news of Mac Miller's drug supplier pleading guilty comes a little over a week after Mac's 2014 Faces mixtape was made available on digital streaming platforms.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Mac Miller for a statement.