Lul G, Former SOB x RBE Rapper, to Serve 21 Years in Prison for Shooting, Killing Man

Former SOB x RBE member Lul G will serve 21 years in prison for shooting and killing a man in 2019.

According to a statement provided to XXL by his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Max Fuentes, on Friday (March 3), Lul G, real name George Harris, pleaded no contest to a charge of voluntary manslaughter in California's Solano County Superior Court on Thursday (March 2). The plea will result in a 21-year prison term for the Vallejo, Calif. rapper for his involvement in the shooting death of 26-year-old Rashied Flowers in July of 2019.

Initially, following his arrest in September of 2019, Lul G was charged with first-degree murder. If he had been found guilty of the murder charge, the Yhung N***a World spitter would have faced a prison sentence of 25 years to life. But by admitting that he used his own firearm in the shooting and entering the no-contest plea to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, Lul G now faces less lock-up time.

The 24-year-old also avoided being slapped with even more prison time with the voluntary manslaughter plea since the original murder charge was accompanied by gun charges and the fact that he had previously been a convicted felon.

After a Solano County Superior Court judge found Lul G guilty immediately upon his plea, an upcoming sentencing hearing was set for May 22, 2023, at which point the California-bred rhymer is expected to officially receive his 21-year prison sentence.

Lul G's attorney, Max Fuentes, confirmed the plea and forthcoming prison sentence in a statement to XXL.

"It is accurate that Mr. Harris pled [no contest] to voluntary manslaughter and will be serving 21 years in prison in relation to the 2019 shooting death of Mr. Flowers," Fentues' statement reads. "All I can say at this point is that [Deputy Public Defender] Ms. Tanasa and myself feel honored to be representing Mr. Harris, as well as fortunate to have secured this plea deal on his behalf."

XXL has also reached out to the Solano County District Attorney's Office for an additional statement on the matter.

Lul G has been in jail since being arrested in September of 2019 after an investigation by the Solano County Sheriff's Department connected the founding member of SOB x RBE to the killing of Rashied Flowers. Lul G fatally shot Flowers on July 24, 2019, inside of a Fairfield, Calif. home.

Lul G's arrest came just as his budding hip-hop career was reaching new heights as part of SOB x RBE. At the time, he had been signed to Def Jam Recordings and had a notable appearance on the Kendrick Lamar-curated Black Panther soundtrack in 2018 with SOB x RBE's "Paramedic!"