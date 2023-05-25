Former SOB x RBE Rapper Lul G Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison for Fatal Shooting

Lul G has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after pleading no contest in a 2019 fatal shooting.

On Thursday morning (May 25), the former SOB x RBE rapper appeared in court for a sentencing hearing at the Justice Center in Fairfield, Calif. Solano County Superior Court Judge Carlos R. Gutierrez handed down the lengthy sentence of two decades plus one year. Lul G's attorney, Maximino A. Fuentes, has offered the following statement to XXL about the sentencing:

"Mr. Harris was facing a potential sentence of 50 years to life if convicted of first-degree murder along with the firearm enhancement. Ms. Tanasa and I feel honored to have represented Mr. Harris as well as fortunate to have secured this plea deal on his behalf. We want to extend our appreciation to his family, his supporters, our colleagues and everyone who contributed to the preparation of his defense and helped him secure an outcome that eliminated the risk of a life sentence."

Lul G and his attorneys negotiated the sentence back in March as part of a plea deal. Lul G, born George Harris, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in connection to his involvement to the shooting death of 26-year-old Rashied Flowers in July of 2019. In pleading no contest, the Vallejo, Calif. rhymer avoided the possible outcome of being found guilty of murder and being sentenced to 25 years to life. G is slated to serve out his sentence in state prison.

Lul G was charged with first-degree murder when he was arrested in September of 2019 for his role in Flowers' July 24, 2019 killing. Investigators claim Lul G and others had gathered at Flowers' home possibly to shoot a music video. Witnesses claimed the men began gambling, with Lul G losing money to Flowers and the rapper reportedly sniffing cocaine during the dice game. An altercation ensued, which was about to turn physical when police say Lul G pulled out a gun and shot Flowers once in the abdomen. A witness then drove Flowers to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Luh G initially pled not guilty during his arraignment. XXL has reached out to the Solano County District Attorney's Office for comment.