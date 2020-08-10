Loon Claims He Caught More Cases on Bad Boy Than When He Was in the Streets

Loon, who was released from prison late last month, claims that his time signed to Bad Boy Records brought him more trouble than before he was actually famous.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club this morning (Aug. 10), Loon, who now goes by Amir Junaid Muhadit after converting to Islam in 2008, says he caught more legal cases when he was signed to Diddy's label in the 2000s than when he was in the streets of his hometown of Harlem, N.Y.

"I caught more cases while I was on Bad Boy than I did when I was on the street," the former rapper tells. "I kid you not. Y'all remember the joint in the House of Blues, caught attempted murder. I don't even wanna go into the list like I'm glorifying it."

The incident Loon is referring to took place at the House of Blues in Los Angeles back in 2004. MTV reported at the time that the New York native was arrested along with two other men on Feb. 13, 2004, following a stabbing that took place at the venue. Loon was initially charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking a security guard who wouldn't let him into a party for Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz. Loon was released from jail the following day after posting bail.

About a week-and-a-half later, Loon was formally charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Another report from the outlet claims that there were two assault with a deadly weapon charges: use of a deadly weapon and use of a deadly weapon with intent to cause great bodily injury. The security guard was supposedly stabbed multiple times, but suffered non-life threatening injuries. The AP reported that the charges were later dropped because the attacker couldn't be identified.

Also during Loon's interview, Charlamagne Tha God shares that his favorite Loon story is when the former artist walked into a barbershop with a shovel and hit someone with it. Loon chose not to go into the details of the incident. However, it appears they could be referring to the time when Loon hit former Diplomats member 40 Cal with a shovel at a barbershop.

Both rappers appeared on Hot 97's Miss Jones in the Morning radio show at some time in the 2000s and discussed the altercation. Loon said the incident stems from him having beef with Jim Jones and 40 Cal making a few disses aimed at him amid Loon and Jim's feud. Loon went on to say he's known Cal for a while and when they saw one another, Loon says he felt disrespected by 40 Cal trying to approach him as a friend. Loon added that the root of the issue was 40 Cal knowing he has issues with the Diplomats, but he tried to greet him anyway and Loon wasn't feeling that.

Despite Loon's past, he is now a free man, who has turned his life around completely. On July 30, he was officially released from FCI Coleman Low prison in Sumterville, Fla. He was arrested on a drug charge back in 2012, and later pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin. He was originally sentenced to 168 months or 14 years in prison.

The "I Need a Girl (Pt. 1)" rapper was granted a compassionate release due to the coronavirus pandemic on July 29 due to him suffering from latent tuberculosis. He has also had bouts with acute laryngopharyngitis, acute bronchitis and bronchopneumonia, which would have made it difficult for him to fight the illness had he contracted it while behind bars.

Watch Loon speak about his legal cases and past incidents around the 47:18-mark below.