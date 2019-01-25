Since Lil Wayne has been in the business of buying people chains as of late, it's time to grab a Young Money chain for Georgia Bulldogs star Deandre Baker. The rapper just signed the projected top-10 NFL Draft pick to his Young Money APAA Sports Agency.

Wayne made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday night (Jan. 24), welcoming Baker with a video of his highlights and a caption that reads, "Welkome to the family @DreBaker1_ !! Lets Work!"

Wayne's longtime manager and COO of Young Money Entertainment, Cortez Bryant, confirmed the signing to TMZ later that day. He did so while speaking on Baker's football prowess.

"Deandre is a silent assassin on that field!" Bryant told TMZ. "I can’t wait until he shows the world why he’s the #1 corner in this draft!”

Mock draft experts predict that Baker will be in the top half of the first round of NFL draft picks this April, so the signing is definitely a smart one for Wayne and the agency. Young Money APAA Sports has signed top prospects among the likes of Alabama's Quinnen Williams and Georgia's Mecole Hardman Jr. recently as well.

Over the years, the sports agency has had its ups and downs. Since its founding in 2016, they have been able to acquire some big names in sports like undefeated welterweight boxing star Erickson Lubin and former LSU linebacker Duke Riley. However, in 2018, they lost their marquee basketball signing, Frank Mason III, then sued the Sacramento Kings player for not returning their cash advance nor their chain when he parted ways with them. Hopefully these new signings will keep things on the up-and-up for them.

Check out Wayne's tweet welcoming Deandre to Young Money APAA Sports below.