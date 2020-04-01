Lil Loaded’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

It didn’t take 19-year-old rapper Lil Loaded long at all to catch a wave. In fact, it happened almost overnight. The second song the Dallas, Texas native recorded, “6locc 6a6y” (using a beat he found on YouTube), turned into a viral hit in the summer of 2019 after YouTuber Tommy Craze posted a reaction video to the track when it dropped. In just seven months, the menacing single has amassed over 10 million YouTube views.

The follow-up, “Gang Unit,” gained even more traction with 11 million YouTube views and earned the rapper props from the likes of Polo G and NLE Choppa. Loaded released his debut project, 6locc 6a6y, in December of 2019 and plans to take his campaign to the next level in 2020.

