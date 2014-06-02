Kobe Bryant Came Up With “Carter V Season” Album Campaign

Lil Wayne has long been a fan of Kobe Bryant and the Lakers and during a recent interview with ESPN, Weezy revealed that Kobe tweeting about his upcoming album, Tha Carter V, was a special moment for him. "What do you think about Kobe tweeting the album art? I'm like, what do I think? That'd be dope," said Wayne. "So I had the homey hit him up simple procedure: Hey, can you tweet this? And he did [on April 28]. It wasn't planned or paid -- I only went to the homeys as a favor for a friend." Perhaps a Kobe Bryant feature on Tha Carter V is in store as well.

During the interview, Tunechi spoke more on how he is incorporating sports into the Tha Carter V's rollout and how Kobe came up the "Carter V Season" album campaign himself. "'Carter V Season' was all Kobe. He came up with it," revealed Weezy. "I saw that and thought, That's dope as hell, so that's what we're calling the [album] campaign. I thanked him. Then we thought about Floyd [Mayweather Jr.]."

With a big fight coming up, all eyes were on Pretty Boy Floyd so Weezy called his homie and asked him to post a quick Instagram flick of what would eventually become "Believe Me." "We knew Floyd had a fight coming up. So all eyes were on him," explained Wayne. "I have his number, so I had my homey hit him up: Can you put this video of Drake out, as a little tease? He did [on April 30]. And it worked. That s—was crazy. I told him I appreciate him. He said he's down for whatever else. That's Floyd—down for whatever"

Lil Wayne concluded the interview with a tease of what to expect from his upcoming album. "Tha Carter V is about growth, flat-out," said Weezy. "My thoughts are wiser. I still say what I want to say -- it just sounds better and makes more sense. That all comes with growth and maturity."

