New Leaked Kendrick Lamar Snippet Has Fans Confused – Listen

Kendrick Lamar will appear on Baby Keem’s new album, The Melodic Blue, which drops on Friday (Sept. 10). In fact, K-Dot is featured on three songs: “Vent,” “Family Ties” and “Range Brothers, the latter of which has hip-hop fans scratching their heads over some of the Compton rhymer’s ad-libs on the track.

On the song, which leaked Thursday (Sept. 9), Kendrick spits weird one-liners while Baby Keem raps his abstract verse. K-Dot can be heard saying different ad-libs like, “She’s hot,” “Rover Gang,” “We’re not the Wayans,” “He’s Baby Keem” and “A Range Rover.”

Then Kendrick repeatedly says, “Let’s get this shit/Let’s get this shit/Let’s get this shit” and “Top o’ the morning/Top o’ the morning/Top o’ the morning.” You can listen to the snippet at the bottom of this post.

This has sparked fans to wonder what's going on with the soon-to-be former Top Dawg Entertainment artist since Kendrick is usually known for spitting more respectable lines. Other people started poking fun at Kung Fu Kenny for his weird phrases.

"Kendrick Lamar's feature on Range Brothers now leaves me wanting him to star in Leprechaun in the Hood 3," tweeted one fan.

Another fan wrote, "Kendrick is just living crackheadcariously through Keem."

In response to fans poking fun at K-Dot’s ad-libs, Baby Keem, who is Kendrick’s younger cousin, jumped on Twitter on Thursday afternoon (Sept. 9) to address it.

"Me and dot created four new languages bro," Keem wrote in a series of tweets. "Rap was boring. so we start making new languages. Rangebrothers caveman brother."

"We can say the language backwards too brother," Keem added.

Check out more responses to Kendrick Lamar’s weird ad-libs below.

Check out the snippet to "Range Brothers" below.