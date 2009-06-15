Kanye West Steps Behind The Camera For New Drake Video, Jay-Z Makes Cameo

Toronto MC Drake continues to keep his buzz going as he was recently in Brooklyn filming the video for his hit single, “Best I Ever Had.”

An inside source confirmed with XXLMag.com that Drizzy’s self-described biggest musical influence, Kanye West, is directing the clip. And the all-star cast doesn't end there. Among cameos from mentor Lil Wayne, Common, Fabolous, Trey Songz and his Young Money crew mates, the video may also have an appearance from Jay-Z. Apparently Hov - who as previously reported, has already recorded material with the aspiring rapper - was on set during the shoot.

The video will have a Degrassi theme according to the inside source. Drake starred on the popular N series before pursuing his career in music. A rough draft for the video is expected to be finished in two weeks. – Elan Mancini