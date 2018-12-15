Kanye West continues to get stuff off his chest on social media. After calling out Drake earlier in the week, Yeezy continued to expound on his issues with the 6 God on Saturday (Dec. 15).

In another set of stream of consciousness tweets, 'Ye called out Ariana Grande for using his tweets to promote her music, which she denied. In the middle of the run, centered around mental health, he brought up Aubrey's transgressions again.

"Drake verbally attacked Cudi when he was in the hospital and went at me after TMZ because I decided to release albums in June," he tweeted. "[It] snowballed and he refused to meet with me but texted my mother in law and did sneak disses on peoples records that I consider family."

Kanye is referencing his decision to drop a string of G.O.O.D. Music releases the same month Drizzy's Scorpion album was slated to drop. Apparently, he thinks this was the tipping point of the shade he said he's received from the OVO rapper since then. He also believes Drake thinks he had something to do with providing intel for Pusha-T's "The Story of Addidon" diss track, which he denied.

'Ye initially demanded an apology from Drake for dissing him on wax in a lengthy Twitter rant. He later claimed Drake had threatened him and his family. Travis Scott got thrown into the mix when 'Ye accused him of harboring a Drake diss on "Sicko Mode."

On Saturday, Kanye tweeted the love was still alive and well between the rappers, adding he had talked to Travis. "Drake and Trav both love Ye more than anyone and I love those guys back. We love everyone."

Check out Kanye's tweets below.