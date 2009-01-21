Joe Budden & Slaughterhouse Show To Air Live On The Net

Joe Budden will be taking the stage for the first time with his all new supergroup Slaughterhouse tomorrow night (Jan. 22) and the New Jersey native’s new label, Amalgam Digital, will be airing the event live on the net for fans who can’t make it.

The group, which along with Budden consists of indie acts Royce da 5'9", Joell Ortiz, and Crooked I, will be rocking the stage and the Web at 8 p.m. The performance is set to go down at New York City's S.O.B.'s and will be streamed online on www.AmalgamDigital.com/TV.

Amalgam is acknowledged as being hip-hop's first digital retailer and record label. They also streamed Budden’s first-ever, live in-studio webcast, which enabled him to interact with fans while completing his impending album Padded Room, scheduled for release in February.

In related news Budden recently made headlines after putting out a diss track aimed at New York rapper Saigon. Since then the two have carried on as an unrelenting game of verbal ping-pong, with Sai releasing the response song, “Under-Acheiver.” Days ago Budden threw the latest blow with his rebuttal “Pain in his Life.” “You a rapper or a body-builder?/ I’ll have ‘em in the E.R. with the doc trying to put him back together like a body-builder,” he spit.

With Saigon’s reputation fans wonder if he plans on attending the show. Sai-gitty got into a altercation with Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy on the same stage in ‘07– which incidentally was the subject matter that birthed the beef between Sai and Budden in the first place. – Azza Gallab