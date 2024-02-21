Woman Accusing Jimmy Iovine of Sexual Assault Drops Lawsuit – Report

An unidentified woman who accused Interscope Records cofounder Jimmy Iovine of sexual assault and battery in 2023 has reportedly dropped her lawsuit.

Jimmy Iovine of Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dropped

On Tuesday (Feb. 20), Rolling Stone reported that a lawyer representing the accuser informed the New York court last Thursday (Feb. 15) that the case would be "discontinued in its entirety with prejudice," meaning it could not be refiled It's unclear as of writing if a settlement was reached.

Jimmy Iovine Accused of Sexual Abuse

The update comes after a Jane Doe filed suit against the Interscope head back in November of 2023. The law firm of Doug Wigdor, Widgor, LLP, filed a notice of summons in New York Supreme Court on behalf of their client and alleged that Doe was subject to "assault and battery" at Jimmy Iovine's hands back in 2007.

The woman, who claimed to have been contracted to work for Interscope, said she "suffered as a result of being sexually abused, forcibly touched and subjected to sexual harassment and retaliation in violation of anti-discrimination laws in or around August 2007."

In response to the notice of summons at the time, a rep for Iovine told Rolling Stone they were, "shocked and baffled" by the alleged victim's claim.

"This inquiry is the first we’ve heard of this matter," the spokesperson added. "No one has ever made a claim like this against Jimmy Iovine, nor have we been contacted or made aware of any complaint by anyone, including this unknown plaintiff prior to now."

The suit was filed in accordance with the Adult Survivors Act in New York.

Read More: Diddy Hulu Reality Show Canceled Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits