Interscope Records Cofounder Jimmy Iovine Sued by Woman for Alleged Sexual Abuse and Harassment – Report

Interscope Records cofounder Jimmy Iovine is being sued by a woman for alleged sexual abuse and harassment.

According to a Rolling Stone report, published on Wednesday (Nov. 22), Interscope Records cofounder Jimmy Iovine is being sued by a woman, identified only as Jane Doe, of sexual harassment and abuse. The law firm of Doug Wigdor, Widgor, LLP, filed a notice of summons in New York Supreme Court on behalf of their client.

In the documents, shared on Meghan Cuniff's X account, the woman claims Lovine committed crimes including "assault and battery." The alleged victim is seeking damages to redress the injuries she "suffered as a result of being sexually abused, forcibly touched, and subjected to sexual harassment and retaliation in violation of anti-discrimination laws in or around August 2007."

Doe's legal documents state that the amount of compensation she'll receive will be determined in court and may include, but is not limited to, physical injury, economic and compensatory damages, punitive damages and attorney's fees and costs.

In response to the notice of summons, a rep for Iovine told Rolling Stone they are "shocked and baffled" by the alleged victim's claim. "This inquiry is the first we’ve heard of this matter," the spokesperson added. "No one has ever made a claim like this against Jimmy Iovine, nor have we been contacted or made aware of any complaint by anyone, including this unknown plaintiff prior to now."

According to Meghann Cunnif's post, which you can view below, Jane Doe's attorney told her that "Ms. Doe's allegations include that Iovine engaged in multiple instances of sexual abuse and forcible touching of her, including a specific incident of sexual misconduct in NYC in 2007. At this point and time, we will not be commenting further on this matter."

XXL has reached out to Jane Doe's attorneys for comment.

Why is Jane Doe Filing Her Complaint Against Jimmy Iovine Now?

Doe's attorney, Douglas Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer, are the same lawyers who represented Cassie, born Casandra Ventura, in her explosive lawsuit against former boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs. In her suit, the former R&B singer alleged that the Bad Boy Entertainment founder raped and sexual abuse her for over a decade. Cassie and Diddy quickly settled her lawsuit without further comment.

Cassie took legal action in accordance with the Adult Survivors Act in New York. This law allows individuals who have allegedly experienced sexual abuse to file civil lawsuits after the statute of limitations has expired. The deadline for sexual abuse survivors to legally file against their abusers was on Wednesday.

"With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching," Cassie said in her lawsuit, "it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."

In Jimmy Iovine's case, the alleged victim's complaint was filed under the Adult Survivors Act statue as well.

See Jane Doe's complaint against Jimmy Iovine for alleged sexual misconduct below.

Read Jane Doe's Complaint Against Jimmy Iovine for Alleged Sexual Assault and Battery