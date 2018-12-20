Jeezy’s Son Possibly Slashed in Face During Fatal Altercation

Jeezy’s son, Jadarius Dykes, was involved in a violent altercation that left one man dead in Georgia on Sunday morning (Dec. 16).

As previously reported by TMZ, the 22-year-old son of the Atlanta rapper sustained what was possibly a serious facial injury while after allegedly being in a fight with an unidentified man who was later shot and killed. The confrontation took place in Warner Robins, Ga., and Law enforcement officials told the outlet that police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired and that when they arrived they found a 37-year-old man who had been shot. The person, who People reports was named Joel Graham, was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

Cops added that Jadarius suffered a “possible knife wound to the face” and was treated by medics at the scene. However, it’s unclear how the fight started between the two men.

Jadarius’ lawyer, Drew Finley, told TMZ that his client is okay and is receiving treatment for his injuries."We are grateful to law enforcement for releasing Jadarius after their preliminary investigation," he said. "He continues to receive medical treatment for the injury he endured during the incident."

A source close to Jadarius told TMZ that he was acting in self-defense during the fight. Police are also investigating two burglaries that happened nearby to see if there's any connection to the man who was shot and killed.