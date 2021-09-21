JayDaYoungan Arrested for Accessory to Murder

JayDaYoungan was recently arrested in his home state of Louisiana on an accessory to murder charge.

A rep for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed to XXL on Tuesday (Sept. 21) that the rapper, born Javorius Tykies Scott, was arrested and booked on charges of Accessory to Second-Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice. The warrant for JayDaYoungan's arrest was in connection to a homicide in August of 2020 that reportedly took place at a trail ride in Roseland, La., which is within the state's Tangipahoa Parish.

Specifics into the rapper's role in the crime are unclear.

According to The Advocate on Monday (Sept. 20), Jay was taken into custody on Sept. 16 and housed at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail in Amite City, La.

The 23-year-old rhymer had a bond set for $175,000—a property bond of $80,600 and a

commercial bond of $94,300—and was released from custody on Monday (Sept. 20).

According to a report from WAFB6, JayDaYoungan was somehow involved in a violent drive-by shooting on Aug. 8, 2020 around 7:30 p.m. between local rival gangs. News outlet Fox 8 has identified the gangs as La Familia and Purple City Boys.

Apparently, two gunmen—22-year-old Laqontre Turner of Tickfaw, La. and 19-year-old Arman Burnett Jr of Hammond, La.—opened fire at the trail ride, shooting and killing an innocent bystander, Zion Hutcherson, a 21-year-old mother of one from Baton Rouge, La. Hundreds of people were supposedly gathered at the same area when the shots rang off.

Turner was reportedly on the run and hiding out in areas in Louisiana and Texas before he was taken into custody.

JayDaYoungan has had a number of run-ins within the law with the last couple of years. Last April, he was arrested in Senoia, Ga. with his girlfriend Jordan Brooks on drugs and firearm charges.

Months prior, in February of 2020, the 23 Is Back artist was arrested in Houston following a domestic abuse warrant being issued after he was accused of hitting a woman. JayDaYoungan was charged with assault on a pregnant person. The Bogalusa, La. rapper was found by police hiding in an attic.

XXL has reached out to a rep for JayDaYoungan for a comment.