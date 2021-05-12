J. Cole Raps Controversial Bill Cosby Lyric in New Freestyle – Listen

J. Cole is catching heat for his latest freestyle, in which he name-drops Bill Cosby and makes a punchline referencing the 83-year-old former actor drugging women.

On Wednesday (May 12), Power 107's L.A. Leakers radio show dropped a freestyle featuring the Dreamville Records founder rapping Souls of Mischief's classic track "93 ’til Infinity." During the freestyle, Cole spits off the dome while offering a bar about Bill Cosby that many hip-hop fans on social media took issue with.

"Or who they debatin' is better/Let's face it, he one of the greatest/No Bill Cosby shit, but if niggas is sleepin', then fuck ’em/Most niggas don't understand me/I don't do the GRAMMYs, I be in my jammies on sofa/Most niggas don't understand me," he says.

Bill Cosby is currently incarcerated and serving three to 10 years behind bars after being found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in 2018 for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2014. Over 60 women had come forward with accusations that they were drugged, sexually assaulted or coerced by Cosby since 1965. Given the actor-comedian's reason for incarceration, fans hopped on social media to express their disappointment in J. Cole for mentioning Cosby and the line about having sex with women while sleeping.

"I thought J. Cole’s freestyle on the LA Leakers was pretty solid, outside of that one Cosby line that shouldn’t have made it past the first draft process," one Twitter user wrote.

"J cole know that bill cosby line was outta pocket... he knew it. smh...," another person on Twitter wrote.

Cole's latest freestyle comes a few days before the release of his next studio album, The Off-Season. The LP is slated to drop on Friday (May 14). The Off-Season will presumably help usher in J. Cole's highly anticipated The Fall Off album, which he began teasing in 2018.

Check out other fan comments on J. Cole's Bill Cosby bar and listen to the freestyle in full below.

These Are the Best Alter Egos in Modern Rap