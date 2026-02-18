ILoveMemphis Arrested for Second Time After Allegedly Burglarizing Homes in Florida

Rapper ILoveMemphis was arrested for the second time in a week, after allegedly committing burglaries and creating a disturbance in a South Florida neighborhood.

According to an NBC 6 South Florida news report, published on Wednesday (Feb. 18), ILoveMemphis was taken into police custody for the second time on Tuesday (Feb. 17) for allegedly committing several burglaries and causing a disturbance in a neighborhood in Plantation, Fla.

Plantation Police said officers were responding to reports of a disturbance in the neighborhood and found ILoveMemphis, born Richard Maurice Colbert, using a cellphone and posting on social media, which violated the rapper's conditions of his pretrial release stemming from his arrest the previous week. When confronted by officers, the 32-year-old rhymer ran off and allegedly entered people's home through their enclosed backyards and patios, which may explain the burglary charges.

The area had to be locked down as Broward Sheriff's deputies used their aviation unit and K-9 dogs to search for the rapper. Once found, ILoveMemphis was arrested; no word on what additional charges he will face in this latest incident.

As previously reported, ILoveMemphis was arrested on Feb. 10 after he barricaded himself inside a home and engaged in a tense standoff with a SWAT team, which was all captured on Instagram Live. The incident ended after the SWAT team smashed through the garage door and apprehended the rapper without any injuries.

According to an arrest sheet obtained by XXL, ILoveMemphis was charged with Written Threats to Kill or Injure and Resisting Officers Without Violence. The rapper was released from jail on Feb. 11 after posting a $250 bond, which is 10% of $2,500 total, based on bond documents.

XXL has reached out to the Plantation Police Department for comment.

See NBC 6 South Florida News Report on ILoveMemphis' Second Arrest in Florida

Get our free mobile app